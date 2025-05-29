MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

One of the key factors driving the growth of the global vacuum casting market is the rising demand for rapid prototyping and low-volume production, particularly in sectors like automotive and aerospace. Vacuum casting offers an efficient method for producing high-quality prototypes that closely resemble final products, thereby accelerating development timelines and fostering quicker innovation.

Moreover, vacuum casting presents a cost-efficient alternative to conventional injection molding for small to mid-size production runs, especially when high tooling costs and long setup durations are limiting factors. This process enables the production of intricate and detailed parts using polyurethane resins that replicate the properties of engineering-grade plastics.

In addition, the increasing emphasis on lightweight and customized components across industrial applications is further fueling the market. Vacuum casting's precision and adaptability make it well-suited to support the growing trend of mass customization, catering to modern manufacturing demands for flexibility and speed.

Market Dynamics Rising use of vacuum casting in medical device and consumer electronics production drives the global market

A key driver of the global vacuum casting market is its increasing adoption in the medical device and consumer electronics industries. These sectors require accurate, low-volume production techniques for prototyping and functional testing, making vacuum casting a preferred choice. The technology's ability to deliver high-quality, detailed components with quick turnaround times is particularly valuable in the fast-moving development cycles of electronics and medical products.

For example, in July 2024, IN3DTEC emphasized the role of vacuum casting in manufacturing custom enclosures and functional prototypes for electronic devices such as wearables and smart home products. According to the company, the method enables the reproduction of complex designs with superior surface finishes, allowing manufacturers to evaluate aspects like form, fit, and function before proceeding to large-scale production. This contributes to greater design precision, faster development processes, and improved cost-effectiveness.

Consequently, the expanding use of vacuum casting in these industries is anticipated to drive substantial growth in the global market.

Expanding application scope in electric vehicle (EV) component manufacturing create tremendous opportunities

The growing use of vacuum casting in manufacturing components for electric vehicles (EVs) is creating a strong growth opportunity for the market. As the EV sector increasingly demands lightweight parts and fast prototyping, vacuum casting emerges as a valuable method for producing intricate, low-volume components with high accuracy.

A key development highlighting this trend is the GAC Group's March 2025 announcement of a $138 million investment in a new production facility in Guangzhou. This plant will adopt gigacasting and unboxed manufacturing techniques, utilizing 10,000-ton die casting machines to manufacture battery housings and structural parts. Scheduled to begin operations in 2026, the facility aims to achieve a 40% reduction in costs and a 20% decrease in component weight.

In this context, vacuum casting is expected to play an essential role in the prototyping and design validation stages of such components, supporting the EV industry's drive for innovation and faster time-to-market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region holds a dominant position in the global vacuum casting market due to its rapidly expanding manufacturing sector, especially in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. The region is witnessing increasing adoption of vacuum casting in consumer electronics, with companies like Xiaomi and Samsung leveraging it for prototyping sleek and compact device components. Additionally, the automotive industry's shift toward electric vehicles is driving demand for lightweight parts produced via vacuum casting.

For instance, India's EV startups are using vacuum casting to create affordable battery enclosures and dashboard components. The region also benefits from a large pool of skilled labor and cost-effective production, attracting global outsourcing. Furthermore, Japan's precision engineering and South Korea's push for innovation in medical device manufacturing are amplifying growth. Government incentives supporting smart manufacturing and prototyping hubs further enhance the region's market potential.

Key Highlights



The global vacuum casting market size was valued at USD 2.56 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 2.73 billion in 2025 to reach USD 4.57 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 6.67% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

The global vacuum casting market is segmented by material into polyurethane resin, nylon, silicone, ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene), and others.

By process type, the market is categorized into silicone molding, thermoplastic vacuum casting, rubber molding, and others.

Based on application, the marker is divided into prototyping, functional testing, end-use product manufacturing, tooling & molding, display models, and others. The prototyping segment dominated the market.

By end-use industry, the market is segmented into automotive, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, medical devices, industrial equipment, and others. The automotive segment held the largest market share. Asia-Pacific is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global market are Protolabs Inc., Star Rapid, 3D Systems, ProtoCAM, Tooling Tech Group, R&D Mould, Visiativ, Materialise NV, ALine Inc., KAYE Plastics, and others.

Recent Developments

In January 2025- Wall Colmonoy has secured funding through the Defence Technology Exploitation Programme (DTEP) to advance its Project EVaCC (Experimental Vacuum Investment Casting Capability). This initiative focuses on developing state-of-the-art Vacuum Precision Investment Casting (VPIC) technology, enhancing the UK's domestic defence manufacturing capabilities and reinforcing a resilient supply chain for the Ministry of Defence.

Segmentation

By MaterialPolyurethane ResinNylonSiliconeABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene)OthersBy Process TypeSilicone MoldingThermoplastic Vacuum CastingRubber MoldingOthersBy ApplicationPrototypingFunctional TestingEnd-Use Product ManufacturingTooling & MoldingDisplay ModelsOthersBy End-Use IndustryAutomotiveAerospace & DefenseConsumer ElectronicsMedical DevicesIndustrial EquipmentOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa