Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian representative says even aliens could be branded ‘foreign agents’

Russian representative says even aliens could be branded ‘foreign agents’


2025-05-29 07:48:36
(MENAFN) Russia’s Justice Ministry has stated that even extraterrestrials could be classified as ‘foreign agents’ if they act against Russian interests. The designation, based on a law modeled after similar US legislation, targets individuals or groups involved in financial or political activities benefiting foreign states.

Deputy Justice Minister Oleg Sviridenko made the comment during the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum while discussing recent amendments that broaden the scope of the ‘foreign agent’ label.

Sviridenko said, “Even if a spaceman landed from another planet and began working against our country, he would be declared a foreign agent.”

The expanded law, initially passed in 2012 and amended several times, responds to what Moscow perceives as growing Western pressure. Signed by President Vladimir Putin and effective from May 2, the latest changes allow authorities to designate anyone assisting foreign groups hostile to Russia or involved in their financing or recruitment as foreign agents. This includes those collecting military or technical information that could threaten Russia’s security if obtained by foreign entities.

The law also introduces criminal penalties for profit-driven calls for sanctions and for discrediting the Russian military, with prison terms of up to five and seven years respectively, along with possible property confiscation.

Foreign agents are allowed to operate in Russia but face strict regulations. They must label all their content as foreign agents, submit detailed financial reports to the Justice Ministry, and reveal funding sources. Since 2022, foreign agents have been barred from holding public office, participating in education, or receiving state funding. Advertising on their platforms is banned, and they cannot run in elections at any level.

MENAFN29052025000045015687ID1109610553

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search