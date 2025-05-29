403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump aligns with Moscow’s stance on Ukraine discussions
(MENAFN) The recent phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed the emerging diplomatic dynamics surrounding the Ukraine conflict. It appears we are witnessing an initial stage of a new phase, with roles beginning to take shape.
Trump is increasingly adopting Russia’s approach, which envisions direct talks between Moscow and Kiev, with the US acting as mediator and guarantor—mainly to ensure Ukraine’s compliance. Notably, Western Europe is excluded from this arrangement, seen not as a neutral party but rather as a disruptive force unwilling to acknowledge its part in the conflict.
The strong negative response from Kiev and European capitals is predictable. Their preferred strategy involves a “collective Ukraine” alliance including Kiev, Brussels, and Washington, coordinating pressure on Russia through sanctions and shaping conditions for negotiations. Trump rejects this approach, favoring a unilateral US-Russia dialogue instead, and is growing more confident in this stance.
At this point, the actual details of talks matter less to Trump than the appearance of progress. He prioritizes optics over tangible results, and Putin is adeptly managing this diplomatic choreography.
Excluding Western Europe aligns directly with Moscow’s interests, and even Kiev is beginning to see the EU’s role as largely obstructive—providing rhetoric without real influence, and often trying to block dialogue.
The critical question now is whether this division of roles will endure. If it does, a new diplomatic phase may begin, with Moscow and Washington steering the process, Kiev taking a smaller role, and Western Europe sidelined to a spectator position.
Trump is increasingly adopting Russia’s approach, which envisions direct talks between Moscow and Kiev, with the US acting as mediator and guarantor—mainly to ensure Ukraine’s compliance. Notably, Western Europe is excluded from this arrangement, seen not as a neutral party but rather as a disruptive force unwilling to acknowledge its part in the conflict.
The strong negative response from Kiev and European capitals is predictable. Their preferred strategy involves a “collective Ukraine” alliance including Kiev, Brussels, and Washington, coordinating pressure on Russia through sanctions and shaping conditions for negotiations. Trump rejects this approach, favoring a unilateral US-Russia dialogue instead, and is growing more confident in this stance.
At this point, the actual details of talks matter less to Trump than the appearance of progress. He prioritizes optics over tangible results, and Putin is adeptly managing this diplomatic choreography.
Excluding Western Europe aligns directly with Moscow’s interests, and even Kiev is beginning to see the EU’s role as largely obstructive—providing rhetoric without real influence, and often trying to block dialogue.
The critical question now is whether this division of roles will endure. If it does, a new diplomatic phase may begin, with Moscow and Washington steering the process, Kiev taking a smaller role, and Western Europe sidelined to a spectator position.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment