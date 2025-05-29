Junk Foods, Screen Time Can Impact Demographic Dividend Of India: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Junk foods -- essentially high in saturated fats, sugar, and/or salt (HFSS) -- together with screen time can have a serious impact on the demographic dividend of India, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran at the CII Annual General Meeting on Thursday.

He implored the private sector to boost healthy lifestyles.

“We need to think seriously about what we are offering youth,” the CEA noted.

Amid the increasing trend of celebrity endorsement for ultra-processed foods, the CEA stated that“corporate social responsibility extends beyond just giving 2 percent of profits to CSR funds”.

His comments come in the wake of rising non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and cancers in children and adolescents.

According to a recent study led by researchers from the University of Liverpool in the UK, just five minutes of advertising of junk foods is enough to coax children and adolescents to consume significantly more calories during the day.

The study showed that 7-15-year-olds with just five minutes of ad exposure, regardless of the type of media advertising, can consume on average 130 kcals per day extra, which is equivalent to the calories in two slices of bread.

Excessive screen time can also negatively impact mental and physical health, particularly for children and adolescents. It can also contribute to NCDs.

Avoiding junk foods, ultra-processed foods, sugars and sugary beverages, high fat, and fried foods, and increasing physical activity is crucial for a healthy life. A well-balanced diverse diet and adequate physical activity of at least 30 minutes is needed to boost health.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to adopt a healthier lifestyle and work towards a life free from obesity.

He emphasised that maintaining personal fitness would be a significant contribution to India's goal of becoming a developed nation -- Viksit Bharat.

The Prime Minister has also urged people to cut down the consumption of oil by 10 per cent.

Reducing oil intake can help create a calorie deficit -- a key factor for losing or maintaining body weight.