GST Corporation Enhances Women's Health Solutions With High-Quality Ring Pessary Devices
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 29 May 2025 - GST Corporation (GSTC), a trusted name in the Indian medical device industry, proudly announces its advanced Ring Pessary - a simple yet effective solution designed to manage pelvic organ prolapse and incontinence, helping women regain comfort and confidence in their daily lives.
A ring pessary is a soft, flexible medical device inserted into the vagina to support the uterus or bladder in women experiencing prolapse. It is commonly recommended as a non-surgical option to relieve symptoms such as pressure, discomfort, or urinary leakage. GST Corporation has developed its ring pessary range to meet the growing demand for safe, reliable, and patient-friendly gynecological devices.
“Our Ring Pessary is a testament to our commitment to women's health,” said a spokesperson from GSTC.“By combining medical-grade materials, ergonomic design, and strict quality assurance, we ensure our products deliver comfort and long-term effectiveness.”
GST Corporation's ring pessaries are made from high-quality, biocompatible silicone that is non-toxic, non-irritating, and easy to clean. Available in multiple sizes, the pessaries cater to a wide range of patient anatomies and clinical needs. They are especially useful in cases of mild to moderate uterine prolapse and cystocele, and are suitable for both premenopausal and postmenopausal women.
Doctors appreciate the ease of insertion and removal, as well as the durable design that allows for extended use. Many women report significant symptom relief and improved quality of life after using the ring pessary, especially those seeking alternatives to surgery.
Alongside the ring pessary, GST Corporation manufactures a full line of dependable medical devices, including Foley catheters, IV cannulas, suction catheters, and thoracic drainage catheters. With over six decades of experience and ISO/CE certifications, GST Corporation stands out as a reliable partner to hospitals, clinics, and medical distributors across India and worldwide.
Healthcare providers looking to source trustworthy and patient-centric gynecological products can confidently turn to GST Corporation for performance-driven solutions.
To explore GST Corporation's complete product portfolio, visit
Media Contact:
Marketing Department
GST Corporation
Email:
Phone:
Website:
