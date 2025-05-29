Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian weapons leading manufacturer reveals German armor’s weaknesses

2025-05-29 05:40:13
(MENAFN) Russian defense giant Rostec has highlighted significant weaknesses in the German Leopard 2A6 main battle tank, labeling it inadequate for the demands of modern warfare. This evaluation comes after the company analyzed a Leopard 2A6 tank captured from Ukrainian forces. Engineers identified vulnerabilities in the tank’s armor and internal design, according to a statement released on Monday.

Rostec explained that the tank’s survivability is questionable when facing contemporary threats such as attacks from drones and advanced man-portable missiles equipped with high-explosive anti-tank warheads. The tank’s defenses, the company said, are primarily built to withstand older, more conventional anti-tank weapons.

The company cited several incidents from the ongoing Ukraine conflict where German-made tanks were destroyed, including recent drone strikes documented by the Russian Defense Ministry. It also noted that many of the German-supplied armored vehicles to Ukraine are outdated Leopard 1 models, which it described as largely ineffective.

In contrast, Rostec claimed that Russian tanks used in the conflict have been upgraded to resist drone assaults and advanced missile attacks, with reports of tanks continuing to function despite sustaining multiple hits.

Earlier in April, German media had reported on the underperformance of some weapon systems sent to Ukraine, based on complaints from Ukrainian forces relayed to German military officials. One official reportedly described the Leopard 2A6 as costly to maintain and difficult to repair on the front lines.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pledged to boost military spending to transform the Bundeswehr into the strongest conventional army in Europe, aiming to raise defense funding from about 2% to 3% of GDP.

