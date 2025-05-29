MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Next Milestone Achieved for the Eplan Data Portal |

Sauter recently added to the Eplan Data Portal its ecos504/505 range of products for integrated room automation.More than four million device data sets available means an enormous amount of variety for projects. However, it isn't just the quantity, but rather the quality of the data.“Quantity and quality is something that goes hand in hand for us,” says Eplan Head of Content Quality Management Rainer Ackermann.“We have high expectations for the quality and completeness of the data sets so that we can offer our users the greatest possible added value. That's also why we continue to work on the Eplan Data Standard, or EDS.” Manufacturers are also striving to meet these expectations of providing data sets that are as comprehensive as possible. This can include components for control cabinets, the 3D representation of a device, dimensions for drilling patterns, connection diagrams as well as commercial data, device numbers and text descriptions.

Siemens has been represented in the Data Portal with energy automation and building automation products for many years. Now, protection and automation devices from the Siprotec 5 family have been added. Protection, automation, and monitoring of the power grid are essential for a resilient network.“We need a secure and reliable power supply to establish a sustainable infrastructure and achieve our net-zero goals,” explains Stefan Werben, Portfolio Manager of Siprotec Medium Voltage Products at Siemens, adding:“We are pleased that we can now additionally support those customers who have chosen Eplan as their engineering platform to efficiently realize their projects in the construction, operation, and expansion of plants.”

Sauter, a leading technology manufacturer in the field of building automation, system integration and building services, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, and Freiburg, Germany, recently added to the Eplan Data Portal their ecos504/505 range of products for integrated room automation.“The positive feedback from our customers as well as from within our own company has motivated us to provide even more device data in the Eplan Data Standard,” says Sauter Head of Marketing and Product Management Peter Schoenenberger.

Rittal has stored around 7,300 devices in the Eplan Data Portal.A majority of the device data stored in the portal – 1.4 of more than 2 million components – are already available in the Eplan Data Standard. The EDS increases and guarantees the quality of the data sets so that they can be used efficiently – ideally from engineering through to production. Rittal has around 7,300 devices stored in the Eplan Data Portal – around 5,600 of them in the Eplan Data Standard. These include control cabinets, control cabinet accessories, Blue e+ climate control devices and more. There are almost no limits globally speaking as well: If a device data set is created using ECLASS as a step file in an IEC format (the European standard), the Eplan software automatically also supports the NFPA device data set (the American standard). With this multi-standard support in one single data set, macros can also be saved in accordance with various standards that the Eplan Electric P8 software then recognises automatically. Furthermore, modifiable data from configurators and selectors of various manufacturers can also be used. These have linked their product catalogues directly with the Eplan Data Portal.

Around five hundred manufacturers are represented in the Eplan Data Portal – and the numbers keep rising.Less visible but at least as important is the continued development of the data quality in the Eplan Data Portal. This year the focus is on preassembled cables. To ensure that machine cabling works as efficiently as possible with the new Eplan Cable proD solution, 3D data for the connectors is also being successively introduced. Technically speaking, functional improvements are also on the horizon: The Eplan Data Portal will be able to be directly integrated into local device management with the upcoming release of the new Eplan Platform 2026. This will again even further simplify selecting components and accelerate project planning and design work.