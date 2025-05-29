KT Plus 150: Know A Next-Gen Trailblazer? Now, Nominate Them Ahead Of Exclusive Summit

In a landmark move to spotlight emerging talent across the Emirates, Khaleej Times is proud to announce the launch of the KT Plus 150 List, UAE - the region's definitive list celebrating the next generation of innovators, trailblazers and leaders across 15 key sectors.

Nominations are open , inviting the public to put forward names of exceptional individuals under 40 who are making a significant impact in fields such as technology, sustainability, finance, media & entertainment, design, health, AI, sports and more.

The KT Plus 150 List aims to become the UAE's most anticipated and respected platform for emerging talent - recognising 150 individuals who are shaping the future of the region and the world.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“The KT Plus 150 is more than just a list. It's a celebration of bold passions and fearless thinking. It's about the next wave of leaders who will define the future of the UAE - and the world beyond,” said Ted Kemp, Chief Content Officer of Khaleej Times.“We're going to recognise those individuals who are not only achieving success early, but who are reimagining what's possible.”

Over the coming months, Khaleej Times' editorial team, together with an esteemed panel of industry judges and mentors, will evaluate nominations and select the final list-makers.

The full KT Plus 150 List will be unveiled in Q4 2025, along with the launch of the inaugural KT Plus 150 Summit - an exclusive gathering where investors, mentors, powerbrokers and brands will connect and exchange ideas.

“The KT Plus 150 franchise will be a game-changing platform - built to shine a light on the region's rising stars and give them a stage to tell their stories, inspire others, and build meaningful networks,” said Ahmed Nokari, Head of Multimedia, Khaleej Times, and the brainchild behind the KT Plus social video channel launched last summer.“We're building something that will grow year after year and become a key part of the UAE's innovation narrative, and a franchise that can be rolled out across the GCC and Mena region.”

Nominations open on Thursday, May 29, and individuals, companies, and institutions are encouraged to put forward rising talent making waves in their respective fields.

To learn more or submit a nomination, click here .

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:

Katie Allen – ...