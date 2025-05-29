403
Bangladesh’s interim chief claims Indian press broadcasting ‘disinformation’
(MENAFN) Bangladesh’s interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, has criticized Indian media for allegedly spreading false information about a supposed conflict between his administration and the country’s military. In a social media post on Tuesday, Yunus described the reports as “completely inaccurate and irresponsible,” accusing parts of India’s right-wing media of orchestrating a disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting Bangladesh’s transitional government.
Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, assumed leadership in August last year after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down amid widespread protests. Hasina has since been residing in India.
Although Yunus blamed Indian media for the false narratives, the speculation regarding tensions between his administration and the military first surfaced in Bangladeshi and international media. These reports point to dissatisfaction with the delay in national elections, which Yunus insists will take place in 2026 following necessary reforms.
Reported friction heightened last week, when General Waker reportedly told a high-level meeting that political stability can only be achieved through a democratically elected government, not an unelected interim authority. He also voiced strong opposition to the interim government's proposed support for a UN-backed humanitarian corridor into Myanmar’s Rakhine State, warning that such actions could jeopardize Bangladesh’s sovereignty and security.
The military’s resistance was echoed by residents in border areas who also expressed concerns over the project. The plan had been conditionally endorsed by Bangladesh’s Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain in April and was reportedly discussed between Yunus and UN Secretary-General António Guterres during a March visit to Dhaka.
In an effort to downplay any appearance of internal discord, both Yunus and military officials issued statements this week denying any conflict. Brigadier General Md Nazim-ud-Daula stated on Monday that the military operates in close coordination with the interim government and follows its directives, adding that any suggestion of tension is a misinterpretation.
