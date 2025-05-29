403
Stellantis Names Antonio Filosa as New CEO
(MENAFN) Stellantis revealed on Wednesday that Antonio Filosa has been chosen as its incoming CEO.
According to the European automaker’s official announcement, "The Board selected Antonio Filosa to be CEO based on his proven track record of hands-on success during his more than 25 years in the automotive industry, the depth and span of his experience around the world, his unrivalled knowledge of the Company and his recognized leadership qualities."
Throughout his tenure as Chief Operating Officer for South America, Filosa propelled the FIAT brand to the top market position and considerably expanded the presence of the Peugeot, Citroën, Ram, and Jeep brands, the company highlighted.
Stellantis emphasized that its market dominance in the region was strengthened under his leadership.
The current CEO, John Elkann, will remain in his position until Filosa officially assumes the role on June 23.
