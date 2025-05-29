403
Danish Interest in Turkish Trade Grows
(MENAFN) Over recent years, Danish companies and investors have increasingly shown enthusiasm for Türkiye, recognizing expanding prospects to enhance trade partnerships.
This interest is particularly strong in the fields of renewable energy and logistics, where both sides see significant potential for collaboration.
Ole Toft, the Royal Danish ambassador to Ankara, expressed to a news agency that trade relations between Türkiye and Denmark have “definitely room to grow.”
He highlighted the mutual benefits Danish firms find in partnering with Turkish companies, especially when exploring opportunities across Africa.
These collaborations often focus on the engineering, procurement, and construction sectors.
Toft further explained that there is a clear potential for Danish and Turkish businesses to cooperate in the rebuilding and reconstruction of Ukraine once the conflict concludes.
He also mentioned hopeful plans for similar joint efforts in Syria’s restoration.
Moreover, Danish-Turkish cooperation in Central Asia, a region where Turkey maintains a strong presence, could be an additional avenue for joint ventures.
He pointed out that while Türkiye boasts some of the “biggest and best construction companies in the world,” Denmark no longer has such firms domestically.
However, Danish corporations still operate globally in various sectors and are keen on contributing to construction projects in emerging markets.
Additionally, Toft remarked that Türkiye’s renewable energy sector has attracted Danish attention, largely due to the Turkish government’s “ambitious energy policy plan that will reform the energy mix,” signaling promising opportunities for future collaboration.
