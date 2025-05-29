403
Russia extends diplomatic presence in Africa
(MENAFN) Russia is preparing to bolster its diplomatic presence in Africa with the opening of a new Consulate General in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh. The decision, formalized in a decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday, tasks the Russian Foreign Ministry with determining the consulate’s staffing and operational structure.
This will be Russia’s second consulate in Egypt, alongside the existing one in Hurghada, in addition to the Russian Embassy located in Cairo.
The expansion extends beyond Egypt. In April, Niger confirmed it will host a Russian embassy for the first time in over 30 years. Nigerien Foreign Minister Bakari Yaou Sangare welcomed the move, expressing readiness to host a permanent diplomatic mission.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova previously revealed plans to open or reopen embassies in several African nations, including Niger, Sierra Leone, and South Sudan. She noted that the necessary authorizations were signed in December 2023, with formal openings expected soon.
In March, the Comoros gave its approval for a Russian embassy in its capital, Moroni. Russia also resumed its diplomatic mission in Burkina Faso in December 2023 after a three-decade hiatus, and opened a new embassy in Equatorial Guinea the same year.
This wave of diplomatic expansion follows President Vladimir Putin’s directive to strengthen Russia’s presence across the African continent. As of now, Russia maintains 43 embassies and consular missions throughout Africa, according to the Foreign Ministry’s press office.
