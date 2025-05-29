Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners And ACEN To Team Up On The Philippines' First Large-Scale Offshore Wind Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, through its Growth Markets Fund II, has signed an agreement with ACEN, the listed energy company of the Ayala group, to sell a 25% minority stake in the San Miguel Bay offshore wind project in Camarines Sur subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The project is set to become one of the Philippines' first offshore wind projects with a potential installed capacity of up to 1 GW, and this milestone underscores the two companies' commitment to unlocking the country's untapped offshore wind resource to accelerate the country's energy transition.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and its Growth Markets Fund II has sought a local partner with deep expertise in stakeholder management to advance the project. ACEN, with its strong credentials in renewable energy, brings the necessary experience to complement CIP's technological expertise. The collaboration between the two companies is poised to establish a benchmark for offshore wind in the region and unlock further potential for large-scale clean energy projects.

Positioned as among the most advanced offshore wind initiatives in the country, the project, located near the coast of San Miguel Bay in Camarines Sur, leverages strategic site conditions, including abundant wind resources, shallow water depths to mitigate offshore wind challenges, and close proximity to the shore and the nearest substation. Its in-bay location also presents a lower typhoon risk, further ensuring stability in operations.

The project is currently in its pre-development stage in anticipation of the Department of Energy's 5th round of the Green Energy Auction (GEA-5) and will be subject to relevant regulatory approvals. It will play a crucial role in strengthening the Luzon grid and meeting the Philippines' rising energy demand with sustainable power.

Robert Helms, Partner at CIP's Growth Markets Fund II, said:“We are delighted to enter into this landmark partnership with ACEN, one of the most experienced renewable energy developers in the Philippines. Together with CIP's offshore wind expertise, we believe that ACEN's experience and domestic and international track record in project execution and stakeholder management will set a strong foundation for the successful development of the Camarines Sur offshore wind project. This includes anticipated participation in the upcoming first offshore wind auction. We are also working towards the ambition of making our project one of the first operational offshore wind projects in the Philippines in line with the targets set by the current Philippine administration.”

Eric Francia, President and CEO of ACEN, said:“Offshore wind is poised to play a vital role in diversifying the country's energy mix. ACEN is pleased to partner with CIP, a global leader in the offshore wind sector. We look forward to collaborating on this trailblazing initiative.”

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world's largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield energy investments. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, storage, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages 13 funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 32 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from approximately 180 international institutional investors. CIP has projects in more than 30 countries and more than 2500 employees across platforms. For more information, visit

About ACEN

ACEN (PSE:ACEN), the Ayala group's listed energy platform, is one of the fastest-growing renewable energy platforms in Asia Pacific, with the Philippines as its core and largest market. It also has a significant presence in Australia, Vietnam, India, and Lao PDR, along with strategic investments in Indonesia and other markets. The company currently has ~7 GW of attributable renewable energy capacity spanning operational, under-construction, and committed projects.

As a developer, builder, and operator, ACEN leverages its agility and collaborative approach to accelerate the energy transition. Committed to unlocking access to clean, reliable, and affordable renewable energy, the company is on track to achieve 100% renewable energy generation by 2025 and reach Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050-turning bold ambitions into real impact for businesses, communities, and indigenous groups.

