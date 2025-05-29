Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Strikes Kill Eleven More Civilians

2025-05-29 02:55:17
(MENAFN) At least 11 Palestinians were killed during early morning Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, according to a Palestinian news agency.

A single strike in northern Gaza's Jabalia town claimed the lives of seven individuals—including women and children—when a residential building belonging to the Azzam family was hit.

In southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, a drone attack targeted a group of civilians, killing a man and his pregnant wife. Separately, rescue teams retrieved the body of another victim from the rubble in Abasan, a town within the same region.

In central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah, a 13-year-old child was killed when an airstrike struck a tent sheltering displaced civilians.

Despite increasing international pressure to halt its military actions, the Israeli army has continued its sweeping offensive in Gaza since October 2023. More than 54,000 Palestinians—primarily women and children—have been killed in the ongoing assault. Humanitarian organizations have issued dire warnings about impending famine threatening the enclave's population of over 2 million.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Additionally, Israel is currently the subject of a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions targeting civilians in the territory.

