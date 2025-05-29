403
Lavrov updates Rubio on Ukraine talks
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Lavrov outlined “specific proposals” for the next round of direct discussions, which are being planned for June 2 in Istanbul.
The ministry noted that both sides expressed a shared commitment to maintaining a constructive and respectful dialogue. U.S. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce added that Rubio welcomed the recent large-scale prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, in which 1,000 individuals were swapped on each side.
Bruce also stated that Rubio reiterated President Donald Trump’s stance that good-faith negotiations are the only way to end the conflict. Trump, meanwhile, escalated his rhetoric toward Moscow, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of “playing with fire,” although he stopped short of announcing new sanctions. He hinted that such measures could be imposed if Russia appears to be delaying the peace process.
The most recent direct talks between Russia and Ukraine occurred on May 16 in Istanbul. They resulted in the prisoner swap and a mutual agreement to draft proposals for a potential ceasefire. Ukraine has reportedly submitted its memorandum to both Moscow and Washington. The Kremlin, however, said on Wednesday that it is still finalizing its version.
Lavrov proposed that the next negotiation round take place in early June, pushing back against Ukrainian claims that Moscow is intentionally slowing down progress. While Ukraine has expressed support for Trump’s idea of an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, Russia has set specific conditions: Ukraine must end its troop mobilization, stop receiving foreign weapons, withdraw from what Russia considers its territory, forgo NATO membership, and recognize Crimea and four other regions as Russian.
The Kremlin maintains that NATO’s expansion is a key reason behind the conflict and insists that addressing this issue is essential for any lasting resolution.
