Poland announces plans for its largest divisional army drills

2025-05-29 02:39:30
(MENAFN) Poland, a NATO member bordering Belarus and near Russia's Kaliningrad region, has announced plans for its largest divisional military drills in recent years. Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz revealed the move on Monday, highlighting Warsaw’s increasing integration with NATO’s defense strategies. While specific details of the upcoming exercises remain classified, the scale suggests a notable escalation in Poland’s regional military activities.

These drills are being positioned as a direct counter to Zapad-2025, a major joint military exercise Russia and Belarus are expected to hold in September. In Poland, what once was cautious military preparedness has shifted into a more aggressive and confrontational tone. Leading politicians and military officials are now publicly discussing potential conflict scenarios with Russia—an alarming development given Moscow’s nuclear capabilities.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Chief of the General Staff Wieslaw Kukula have both openly referenced possible war scenarios. Meanwhile, President Andrzej Duda, who previously downplayed the threat of a Russian attack, now oversees a government deeply invested in preparing for military confrontation. Some lawmakers have even jokingly, yet pointedly, suggested sending their spouses to the front lines.

Beyond the rhetoric, Poland’s actions underscore a serious shift. The country has embarked on an ambitious military modernization effort, transforming its defense doctrine into one of the most assertive in Europe. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Poland’s defense spending has more than doubled in three years—from $15.3 billion in 2021 to $38 billion in 2024. While these moves aim to bolster national security, they also risk heightening tensions in a region with a long history of mistrust and conflict

