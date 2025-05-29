Wolters Kluwer to acquire global legal software provider Brightflag

Alphen aan den Rijn – May 29, 2025 – Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory has signed an agreement to acquire Brightflag, a fast-growing, cloud-based provider of AI-powered legal spend and matter management software, for approximately €425 million in cash. The acquisition will strengthen Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory's presence among mid-size corporations in the U.S. and Europe. Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory ELM Solutions traditionally serves large corporations and their law firms.

Founded in 2014, Brightflag is an AI-powered legal operations platform designed to streamline matter management, control legal spend, and enhance collaboration between corporate legal departments and outside counsel. The company has 155 full-time employees who will join Wolters Kluwer's Legal & Regulatory division.

Martin O'Malley, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory :“Today's legal professionals require innovative solutions that drive greater efficiency while optimizing their legal matters and spend. We are excited to welcome Brightflag to Wolters Kluwer, where together we will continue to lead the way in AI-powered legal technology tailored to the evolving demands of corporate legal departments."

Ian Nolan, CEO and Co-Founder of Brightflag :“Since our founding, Brightflag has been committed to revolutionizing legal spend and matter management through AI-driven innovation. Wolters Kluwer shares our vision for leveraging advanced technology to enhance legal operations, and we look forward to working with the Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory team to accelerate the future of legal solutions.”

In 2024, Brightflag revenues increased 36% to reach approximately €22 million (un-audited), and, as of April 2025, the company had attained €27 million of ARR (annual recurring revenue). Brightflag revenues are approximately 95% recurring in nature and approximately 60% from U.S. customers. The acquisition is expected to achieve a return on invested capital (ROIC) at or above Wolters Kluwer's after tax weighted average cost of capital (8%) in its fifth full year of ownership. In the near term, the acquisition is expected to have an immaterial impact on Wolters Kluwer adjusted earnings. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in June 2025.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50 and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

About Brightflag

Brightflag's AI-powered enterprise legal management (ELM) platform provides Chief Legal Officers, General Counsel, and heads of legal operations with visibility into work and spend, tools that improve productivity, and insights needed to operate strategically. Brightflag customers benefit from automatic monthly software updates and a proactive, consultative customer service team whose mission is to make them better month after month and year after year.