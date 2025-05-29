EU Adopts Legal Acts To Lift Sanctions On Syria

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) – The European Union adopted on Wednesday a package of legal acts lifting all economic restrictive measures on Syria, with the exception of those based on security grounds, in a gesture to back recovery and rebuilding a united and peaceful Syria.As part of the move, 24 entities will be removed from the EU list subject to freezing, including funds and economic resources, mainly banks, including the Central Bank of Syria, companies operating in key sectors for Syria's economic recovery, such as oil production and refining, cotton, and telecommunications, as well as media and TV outlets, according to Euronews.The move formalizes a political decision announced on May 20, 2025, underlining EU support for the Syrian people in reuniting and rebuilding a new, inclusive, pluralistic and peaceful Syria, it said.EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said the decision is "the right thing to do at this historic time," demonstrating the EU's genuine support for Syria and its recovery, and for a political transition that meets the aspirations of all Syrians.