HMC's National Diabetes Centers Earn Prestigious Recertification From Joint Commission International

Doha, Qatar: In a significant advancement for diabetes care in the region, Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) National Diabetes Centers, under the Qatar Metabolic Institute (QMI), have achieved their third consecutive Clinical Care Program Certification (CCPC) from Joint Commission International (JCI).

HMC's National Diabetes Centers – based at Hamad General Hospital, Al Wakra Hospital and the Women's Wellness and Research Center – serve more than 100,000 patients annually, with over 160,000 visits across the three locations.

This renewed certification, following rigorous evaluation, highlights HMC's continued dedication to clinical excellence, innovation and patient-centered outcomes across its National Diabetes Centers.



HMC's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al Jalham emphasised the significance of this achievement:“This recertification is a testament to the strength of our specialist services and the dedication of our multidisciplinary teams. It reflects the success of our strategic direction to elevate secondary and tertiary care services across the Corporation. I am proud of our teams' alignment with our overarching quality agenda and their shared commitment to delivering world-class care that meets the evolving needs of the local population.”

This achievement is aligned with the National Health Strategy 2024-2030 (NHS-3) Action Plan on Obesity, Diabetes and Modifiable Risk Factors for Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Diseases (ASCVDs). Under this framework, HMC's diabetes centers operate as Centers of Excellence, providing specialized secondary and tertiary care for complex cases, while supporting the national shift toward integrated, preventive and community-based models of chronic disease management.

Division Chief of Endocrine and Director of the Qatar Metabolic Institute (QMI), HMC, Dr. Dabia Al Mohanadi said,“This JCI CCPC recertification affirms our leadership as a regional model for integrated diabetes care and validates the exceptional quality of services we deliver every day. It reflects our commitment to the NHS-3 Action Plan's vision of specialized centers of excellence that optimize outcomes through multidisciplinary expertise, innovation and patient-focused care. Our National Diabetes Centers, under Qatar Metabolic Institute, remain at the forefront of managing complex cases, guiding system-wide improvement and supporting the decentralization of routine care to primary health settings.”