Slovakia criticizes Germany due to Russia threats
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has firmly rejected recent warnings from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, calling them “aggressive and unacceptable.” The comments came after Merz suggested that EU nations opposing Brussels’ stance on Russia, including Slovakia and Hungary, could face financial penalties, such as the withdrawal of EU funding.
Speaking at the WDR Europaforum in Berlin, Merz warned that countries defying EU policies on issues like sanctions against Russia or military support for Ukraine might face infringement proceedings and a potential cut in European funds.
Fico responded sharply on Tuesday via X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Slovakia is not a little schoolchild that needs to be lectured.” He defended Slovakia’s independent foreign policy, asserting that it is rooted in national interests, not arrogance. He criticized Merz's approach, saying it contradicts democratic values by pushing for a single, mandatory viewpoint within the EU.
Labeling Merz’s remarks as “a bad sign for Europe,” Fico argued that punishing countries for disagreeing with Brussels is not conducive to unity or cooperation. “This is not the path toward cohesion,” he said.
Since his return to power in 2023, Fico has taken a critical stance toward Western sanctions on Russia and ended Slovak military aid to Ukraine. He has also expressed a desire to restore economic relations with Moscow once the Ukraine conflict subsides. In a notable move, Fico met with Russian President Vladimir Putin last year to discuss energy supplies—talks necessitated by Ukraine’s refusal to extend a gas transit deal affecting Slovakia.
Meanwhile, Chancellor Merz also revealed that Western allies are no longer restricting Ukraine from using their weapons for long-range attacks inside Russia, a decision he claimed was made months ago. However, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said he has yet to receive formal approval for such actions, though he indicated that it might come soon.
Responding to these developments, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned that allowing Ukraine to launch strikes inside Russia would mark a “serious escalation” and could derail any prospects for a peaceful resolution.
