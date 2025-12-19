Ukraine's Defense Forces Reveal Lyman Covered In Drone“Web” Amid Ongoing Fighting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the brigade shared the corresponding video on Telegram.

“Powerful footage vividly demonstrates how the war is changing. Now, the intensity of combat can be gauged not so much by destroyed buildings, but by the number of fiber-optic cables,” the Ukrainian soldiers noted.

According to the soldiers, Lyman is holding, but is gradually being covered by this“web.” Hundreds of enemy and Ukrainian“birds” (drones) fly over the town every day – and each leaves its mark.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Lyman district, Ukrainian fighters destroyed a Russian flamethrower system Solntsepyok with direct fire.