Ukraine, Germany Sign Agreement On Financing Ukrainian Long-Range Weapons

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius signed an agreement in Berlin on Wednesday on financing the production of long-range weapons in Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on the website of the German Ministry of Defense .

"Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov signed an agreement in Berlin on the financing of long-range weapons produced in Ukraine. A contract was also concluded between Ukraine and the German arms industry," the press release states.

The agreement is based on“Germany's commitment to invest directly in Ukrainian arms production.”

"A significant number of these long-range weapons systems are expected to be produced by 2025. The weapons systems will be quickly available to the Ukrainian armed forces - the first ones can be deployed in just a few weeks. Since they have already been introduced into the Ukrainian armed forces, no additional training is required," the statement notes.

Germany will also continue supplying ammunition to the Ukrainian military. In addition to previously announced artillery ammunition deliveries in 2025,“further ammunition packages for various weapon systems are to be delivered – including the key air defense systems.” Germany will also deliver land weapon systems and small arms to Ukraine.

It is also noted that the Ukrainian Defense Minister and the German defense company Diehl signed a contract for the supply of air defense systems and corresponding ammunition, in the presence of Minister Pistorius.

Germany will also fund repair facilities in Ukraine, with defense companies from both countries creating a joint venture for this purpose.

Additionally, the financing of a substantial portion of Ukraine's satellite communications has been finalized“ensuring the continued operation of the satellite system for an extended period.” Germany will also fund Ukraine's military command communications systems and the production of medical equipment within Ukraine.

"The aforementioned support for the Ukrainian armed forces totals approximately five billion euros. The money comes from funds already approved by the Bundestag. The partly direct investments in the Ukrainian defense industry and the cooperation between defense companies are the declared goal of the German government for a long-term and sustainable strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities," the German Ministry of Defense stated.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had earlier announced that Germany will finance the production of Ukrainian long-range weapon systems, and there will be no restrictions on the range of their use.

