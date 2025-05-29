Baraat On Wall Street? Internet Reacts To Lavish Indian Wedding: 'Imagine The $$$ They Paid'
The video, shared on social media, features a wedding procession dancing to Bollywood numbers, including Bhootni Ke from the film Singh Is Kinng. The viral clip has undoubtedly grabbed the attention of netizens – some hailing the“money power of the Indian diaspora and Indian culture”, while others were curious about how much it must have“cost to block off a section of Wall Street”.
The clip shows everyone adorned in traditional attire – men in sherwanis or kurtas and women in lehengas – grooving to peppy songs. The bride and groom can also be seen dancing joyfully with the procession.
The video evoked an array of reactions:
“Ahh, this looks like sooo much fun!” one user wrote.
“Damn, now that's a wedding,” commented another.
“If they took permission and paid for it, then we cannot complain. Enjoy the fun,” said a third.
A fifth added:“Money power of the Indian diaspora and showing Indian culture.”
Yes, it is indeed possible to temporarily close off streets in New York City for private events, including wedding processions. However, such closures require obtaining special event permits from the NYC Mayor's Office of Citywide Event Coordination and Management (CECM), in coordination with other city agencies such as the NYPD and the Department of Transportation. These permits are typically granted for events that meet specific criteria and are planned well in advance.
The costs for such street closures can vary widely based on the location, duration, and scale of the event. While the CECM charges a non-refundable processing fee of $25 for permit applications, the overall expenses can be significantly higher when accounting for factors such as:Permit Fees Or Street Closures
NYPD presence and coordination
Private security and crowd management
Event insurance
Logistics and equipment rentals
For high-profile areas like Wall Street or Broadway, the total cost for a street closure and associated services can range from $25,000 to $60,000 or more, depending on the specifics of the event.
