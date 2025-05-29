Chennai Corporation To Set Up EV Charging Stations At 15 Locations Across City
Recognising the growing need for accessible public charging stations, the civic body is set to install charging points at 15 prominent locations spanning all 15 zones of the Corporation.
The Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited had earlier requested the identification of suitable government-owned lands in high-traffic areas for this purpose.
Responding to the proposal, the GCC has earmarked beaches, parks, playgrounds, gardens, lakesides, and other vacant government lands within its jurisdiction for the installation of EV charging stations.
Key locations chosen for the project include the Chennai Egmore National Art Gallery, Magaral Park in the Ambattur zone, and Chetpet Eco Park and Bougainvilla Park in the Anna Nagar zone.
In the Teynampet zone, charging points will be set up at Semmozhi Park, Nageswara Rao Park, and the Marina Beach parking area.
In the Adyar zone, charging stations will be installed at the Shri Ashtalakshmi Temple parking lot, Thiruvanmiyur Beach parking, and Besant Nagar parking.
Two additional locations have been identified in the Kodambakkam zone - Somasudharam Ground and the Chennai Corporation playground.
The move comes amid a noticeable rise in EV adoption, especially among lower-middle-class and middle-class residents, many of whom are switching to e-bikes.
Several councillors, during a recent Chennai Corporation Council meeting, expressed support for offering public EV charging services free of cost, citing the financial benefit it would provide to working-class commuters.
However, Chennai Mayor R. Priya clarified that while the initiative to establish charging points is moving ahead, the Corporation has no plans to provide free charging services.
“Fifteen locations have been finalised, and the work to install the infrastructure will begin soon. But charging will not be free,” she said, addressing suggestions made during the council discussions.
The upcoming EV charging network is expected to significantly improve convenience for electric vehicle users in the city, while supporting Tamil Nadu's broader push toward sustainable urban transport solutions.
-IANS
aal/rad
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment