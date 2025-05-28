403
Commercial Bank Secures ISO 22301 Certification For Business Continuity Management System
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Commercial Bank has been awarded the prestigious ISO 22301 certification for Business Continuity Management Systems from BSI (British Standards Institution).
This marks a significant milestone in Commercial Bank's ongoing commitment to operational excellence. This international certification affirms the Bank's ability to maintain business continuity and protect customers and operations in the face of unexpected disruptions, such as natural disasters, cyber threats, or other crises.
This achievement is a testament to Commercial Bank's strategic investment in preparedness, crisis response, and risk management. It reflects a deeply embedded culture of resilience that prioritises stability, reliability, and customer confidence at every level within the bank's structure.
By securing this standard, Commercial Bank reinforces its ability to deliver uninterrupted services, safeguard stakeholder interests, and uphold its role as a pioneer of Qatar's financial infrastructure.
Commenting on the certification, Commercial Bank Group Chief Executive Officer Joseph Abraham said,“Receiving the ISO 22301 certification is an important milestone for Commercial Bank as it demonstrates our focus on resilience and business excellence.
“Being agile and prepared for any situation is key to our corporate strategy, ensuring the Bank is well prepared for any eventuality. This certification confirms our readiness and ability to maintain service for our customers in the face of business disruption events.
Matt Page, Senior Vice-President, Assurance Services, EMEA, BSI, said:“Commercial Bank's commitment to business continuity helps ensure it can continue its operations throughout a disruption, minimising the impact on employees, customers and society.
“Congratulations to the team on the certification of the international standard for Business Continuity Management (ISO 22301). This achievement helps demonstrate the organisation's ability to protect against, reduce the likelihood of, and ensure it can recover from any disruptive incidents.”
This milestone underscores Commercial Bank's forward-looking approach and its alignment with global best practices, while also setting the stage for future achievements.
Commercial Bank continues to pursue industry-leading standards, maintaining its position as a trusted partner and innovator within Qatar's financial landscape.
