Driving Innovation And Connection: Covia's Impact At Recent Industry Events

MENAFN - 3BL) Over the last several weeks, Covia has played an active role in several significant industry conferences and tradeshows. These events demonstrate Covia's dedication to our customers, communities, and other important partners. They also provide opportunities for our team members to learn from industry experts, share best practices, showcase our cutting-edge technologies, and develop valuable new skills. As you will see, Covia continues to be a key contributor to the industry's evolution, reinforcing our position as a leader.

Essential Minerals Association 2025 Annual Conference

Andy O'Brien, Senior Vice President of Environmental Health and Safety , and Mona Legin, Ergonomics Specialist , represented Covia as invited speakers at this year's annual Essential Minerals Association conference. They emphasized the company's commitment to improving the health and safety of miners in the industry. Andy discussed the implementation of DustShield technology, which is designed to prevent overexposure to respirable crystalline silica (RCS) during screen changes. He illustrated its potential for adoption throughout processing stages and its ability to significantly reduce RCS levels. Mona concentrated on Covia's adoption of Soter Analytics technology, illustrating how wearable sensors and video evaluations detect ergonomic hazards, promote safer practices, and diminish reportable injury incidents.

Covia was pleased to participate in the conference and engage with industry experts, which helped enhance our insight into the essential minerals sector.

Eastern Coatings Show 2025

This week, Covia participated in the Eastern Coatings Show, an event that brings together leaders in coatings innovation.

Covia's Senior Technology Manager, Scott Van Remortel , presented his technical paper titled "Surface Treated Nepheline Syenite for Enhanced Performance in Industrial Coatings."

Applications data showing improved performance of industrial maintenance floor and general industrial top coats with nepheline syenite fillers treated with silane coupling agents will be presented. This new technology for both solvent and waterborne floor coatings and solvent-borne top coats will provide the formulators with low silica formulations that deliver higher filler loading, gloss retention, water, chemical and corrosion resistance.

We were pleased to be among a respected group of presenters demonstrating how advanced mineral technology improves performance, durability, and sustainability in industrial coatings.

Project Control Summit 2025: Navigating the Future of Project Controls

Covia's Project Management Department participated in the Project Controls Summit to expand our project managers' knowledge of project controls. The Summit is the largest global gathering of project controls professionals. The summit fosters an environment in which project controls professionals and practitioners can engage in educational sessions focused on key sub-disciplines, including earned value management, change management, cost estimating and scheduling, contracting, and technology and innovation.

Covia's participation aimed to expand Project Managers' knowledge of the Project Controls discipline, equipping them with the tools necessary to execute capital projects at Covia with optimal performance. The team gained valuable insights and established connections within the project controls community. They are eager to apply these learnings to improve project execution at Covia.

Visit CoviaCorp for more information about how everything we do helps you do what you do.

It has been an eventful year for Covia thus far, and we are not even halfway through. Earlier this year, Covia team members actively participated in various events, showcasing their expertise and giving presentations. Their involvement highlights the team's commitment and passion for the industry.

Cority Connect Conference

Michele Oxlade, Senior Environmental Specialist and WHC Coordinator, and Erica Mitts, Cority Administrator and Operations Administration, attended the Cority Connect Conference. The goal of this conference is to inspire and empower health and safety professionals to protect worker health and safety and drive meaningful changes.

Our sales and technical teams have also participated in a variety of prominent trade shows, demonstrating our commitment to the industry and engaging with key customers and stakeholders. Notable events included the Golf Industry Show, the New Jersey Section of the American Water Works Association (AWWA NJ), the New England Regional Turfgrass Conference, and the Canadian Golf Show.