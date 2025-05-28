'I'm Privileged White Girl': Savannah Chrisley After Trump Pardoned Her Parents Todd, Julie Chrisley In Tax Evasion Case

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday granted pardons to reality TV stars Julie and Todd Chrisley, who had been serving federal prison sentences following their convictions for bank fraud and tax evasion three years ago, according to a report by AP.

The pardons led to the couple's release just hours later. Todd Chrisley was freed from a minimum-security prison camp in Pensacola that evening, while Julie Chrisley was released from a facility in Lexington, Kentucky, according to Shannen Sharpe, a spokesperson for their attorney, AP said.

Furthermore, US reality TV star Savannah Chrisley spoke about Trump pardoning her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, ahead of her father's release from prison in Pensacola, Florida.

Savannah said, 'I don't know there was a system...' | Watch

As reported by LiveNOW, "I wouldn't have it any other way, honestly. The past two and a half years has taught me so much," Chrisley said.

“I'm a privileged white girl. I didn't know there was a system that operated this way and my parents going to prison, I thank God for it, because it opened my eyes to something so much greater than ourselves and it opened my eyes to the men and women in our system who need people to fight for them,” she added.

Trump announced his intention to pardon them on Tuesday, saying the celebrity couple had been“given a pretty harsh treatment based on what I'm hearing.” It was another example of the president, himself a former reality TV star, pardoning high-profile friends, supporters, donors and former staffers, AP reported.

Savannah Chrisley, a prominent supporter of Donald Trump, publicly endorsed his presidential campaign during a speech at the Republican National Convention last summer. While she has claimed that political motives drove the case against her parents, it's notable that their indictment occurred in 2019 under Byung J.“BJay” Pak, a U.S. attorney appointed by Trump.

(With inputs from AP)