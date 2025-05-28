Rumble Praises Trump Decision To Restrict Visas Of Foreign Nationals Who Censor Americans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM ), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today praised President Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their announcement that they will restrict the visas of foreign officials or nationals who engage in the censorship of Americans. As a company, Rumble has experience in this area as it is currently suing Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, alleging that Moraes violated the free speech protections of the First Amendment when he ordered the suspension of the U.S.-based Rumble accounts of a specific well-known, politically outspoken user.

“Freedom of expression is an innate human right, so it is great to see that President Trump has the United States leading the way once again,” said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski.“As Rumble has experienced, these enemies of free speech from around the world try to reach into America and supersede the First Amendment. Secretary of State Rubio has made clear that America will stand for freedom of speech around the world and that is tremendous news.”

“This move by the Trump administration is a landmark defense of American digital sovereignty and the First Amendment,” said Martin De Luca and Matthew L. Schwartz, attorneys at Boies Schiller Flexner LLP.“Foreign officials like Moraes have spent years issuing sealed censorship orders against U.S. companies, targeting American executives and users of these platforms, and attempting to criminalize protected speech on U.S. soil. We commend President Trump and Secretary Rubio for taking a decisive step to uphold the Constitution and protect digital sovereignty.”

