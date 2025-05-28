Rumble Praises Trump Decision To Restrict Visas Of Foreign Nationals Who Censor Americans
“Freedom of expression is an innate human right, so it is great to see that President Trump has the United States leading the way once again,” said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski.“As Rumble has experienced, these enemies of free speech from around the world try to reach into America and supersede the First Amendment. Secretary of State Rubio has made clear that America will stand for freedom of speech around the world and that is tremendous news.”
“This move by the Trump administration is a landmark defense of American digital sovereignty and the First Amendment,” said Martin De Luca and Matthew L. Schwartz, attorneys at Boies Schiller Flexner LLP.“Foreign officials like Moraes have spent years issuing sealed censorship orders against U.S. companies, targeting American executives and users of these platforms, and attempting to criminalize protected speech on U.S. soil. We commend President Trump and Secretary Rubio for taking a decisive step to uphold the Constitution and protect digital sovereignty.”
Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com .
