Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools

As AI agents become more powerful, giving them access to blockchain-native insights is the next frontier. Nodit , the Web3 infrastructure platform by Lambda256 (the blockchain technology arm of Upbit), is stepping into this space with the launch of blockchain MCP (Model Context Procotol), a new feature that delivers structured, real-time on-chain data to large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT and Claude.

Unlike traditional Web3 APIs that return raw and complex data, MCP transforms blockchain data into contextualized, LLM-friendly responses. It enables AI models to analyze wallet activity, DeFi interactions, and transaction history with minimal prompt engineering. From balance snapshots to portfolio insights, Nodit MCP is designed to make blockchain context both actionable and accessible to any AI-powered agent.

With this launch, Nodit bridges the gap between Web3 and AI, turning complex on-chain activity into meaningful understanding. Developers can now plug in on-chain cognition to AI applications with ease, opening use cases in chatbots, agentic workflows, automated dashboards, and smart compliance assistants. For example, with MCP, an AI agent can analyze a wallet's transaction pattern and summarize recent DEX activity or NFT trades in seconds without having to index manually.

Nodit MCP supports the full range of Nodit's Web3 Data APIs and Node APIs. It's provides a wide range of L1 and L2 networks data including Ethereum, Aptos, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Avalanche, Polygon, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tron, and XRPL.

In addition to MCP, Nodit offers a comprehensive suite of Web3 developer tools including multi-chain node infrastructure, real-time data APIs, Webhooks, and gRPC stream services. With this latest addition, Nodit positions itself as a key enabler of Web3 + AI convergence, making blockchain data usable, accurate, and real-time for any intelligent system. Nodit MCP is available now to all developers. Users can explore the product at

About Nodit