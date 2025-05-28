Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) Price Increases Are Unjustified, Says Senator Stanislas

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

SOUFRIERE, St Lucia – The Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) new vending fees and new price structure for the Sulphur Springs Park, Soufriere Jetties and Gros Piton Natural Trail effective April 01, 2025, and June 1, 2025, respectively, are causing much dissatisfaction among the general public and Soufrieians in particular.

Senator Herod Stanislas, the United Workers Party Candidate for Soufriere-Fond St Jacques, in a press release May 28, 2025, noted that the price increases are illogical, and unwarranted and calls for an immediate rollback on vending fees and the new pricing structure as stipulated by the SRDF.

Opposition Senator and Former Parliamentary Representative for Soufriere/Fond St Jacques

“While visitor numbers have risen during the high season, overall spending has declined,” senator Herod Stanislas explained.“This means that, despite increased foot traffic, vendors are earning less than ever. The timing of these fee increases could not be worse-local businesses are struggling, and the SRDF's actions threaten to shut them down for good,” adding,“while the SRDF's top management continues to enjoy five-figure monthly salaries, the hardworking operational staff-the very people who generate the revenue and deliver the services-have seen only minimal increases in their compensation, far below the rate of inflation.”

In addition, there is“a crisis of confidence,” according to senator Stanislas.“The people of Soufriere are facing a crisis of confidence and [on their] livelihood due to decisions made by the SRDF,” ... I feel compelled to speak out on behalf of every resident whose well-being is now under threat,” he explained.

On April 1, 2025, the SRDF implemented an outrageous increase in vending fees at Sulphur Springs Park-from $50 to $200 monthly. This fourfold hike is simply unaffordable for most vendors, the majority of whom are women and single mothers from our community.

“These vendors are not just sellers-they are ambassadors of our culture and the lifeblood of Soufriere's tourism sector. Saddling them with such a financial burden risks pushing families deeper into poverty and robbing our community of its unique character.”

The SRDF announced significant increases in entry fees for Sulphur Springs Park and the Soufriere Jetties, effective June 1, 2025. The autocratic price increases termed adjustments by the SRDF are necessary to ensure“continued maintenance and enhancements,” uphold high service standards, improve infrastructure and support local employment.”

However, nearly a year after hurricane Beryl , the Jetties remain in disrepair, endangering both visitors and staff, raising serious questions about the SRDF's priorities, as an organization that should be truly committed to serving the interests of the people of Soufriere / Fond St Jacques.

In the broader context, Port Soufriere is now subject to a lease agreement between the government of Saint Lucia and GPH : On October 25, the government of Saint Lucia announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cruise development with Global Ports Holding (GPH) Ltd, stating:“Through this agreement, Saint Lucia Air and Seaport Authority (SLASPA) anticipates a transformation of the island's cruise product, more so, from the standpoint of the development of the port infrastructure.”

Port Soufriere is now infamously associated with a secretive deal and a secret dating episode. However,“the people of Soufriere deserve honest answers from their parliamentary representative,” senator Stanislas queried:



Are these fee increases being imposed at the request of GPH? Is this part of a hidden arrangement?

Does GPH receive a share of the fees collected by the SRDF at Port Soufriere, similar to its arrangement at Port Castries?

Were the Soufriere jetties insured when hurricane Beryl struck? And if so, why have insurance funds not been used for repairs? Moreover, why has GPH, as a major beneficiary of the Port, not contributed to restoring this vital infrastructure?

Former representative senator Stanislas informed that in previous years, when the SRDF raised fees, part of the justification was to allocate additional funds toward improving staff salaries and working conditions.

“If the SRDF is truly committed to its mission, the proceeds from these fee increases must be fairly shared with those who make the Foundation's success possible.”

However, the new vending fees and new price structures“do not appear to have translated into meaningful benefits for the frontline workers who are the true engine of the organization,” therefore, the growing disconnect between the vast income of top management and the modest gains of operational staff underscores a troubling imbalance.

“The current leadership of the SRDF must be held accountable for undermining both the organisation's integrity and the reputation of Soufriere / Fond St Jacques,” said senator Stanislas. And on behalf of the people, demands:



Immediately roll back the vendor the new vending fees and new price structures, and to protect the most vulnerable members of the community;

Prioritize and expedite the full rehabilitation of the Soufriere Jetties to ensure the safety of all users and restore confidence in our tourism sector;

Redirect resources to improve the salaries and working conditions of operational staff; Uphold the SRDF's founding mission by engaging in transparent, community-driven decision-making that supports local development and employment.

“Soufriere's tourism industry-and the well-being of our people-depends on responsible, compassionate leadership. The SRDF must act now to restore trust, ensure safety, and truly serve the interests of the community,” said senator Stanislas.

