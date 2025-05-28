Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Reaffirms Backing To Global Oil Market Stability


2025-05-28 07:05:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) -- Minister of Oil Tariq Sulaiman Al-Roumi reaffirmed Wednesday Kuwait's steadfast support for all efforts aimed at enhancing the stability of the oil market.
He also reiterated Kuwait's commitment to supporting a policy of cooperation to ensure the sustainability of market balance and secure energy supplies, according to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Oil.
The Ministry said that Minister Al-Roum made these remarks during his participation in three virtual meetings held today: the 60th OPEC + Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, the 39th OPEC + Ministerial Meeting and the 191st OPEC Ministerial Conference.
The Minister of Oil stated that the meetings are being held at a critical time for global markets amid increasing challenges.
"This necessitates enhanced joint coordination among countries within the framework of the OPEC+ Declaration of Cooperation and the adoption of well-considered decisions that support the stability of global oil markets," he argued.
He pointed out to the OPEC Secretariat's assignment to develop a mechanism for assessing the sustainable production capacity of member countries participating in OPEC+, to be used as a reference basis for determining production quota levels in 2027.
In addition to the Minister of Oil Al-Roum, the Kuwaiti delegation which participated in the meetings included Kuwait's Governor to OPEC, Mohammad Khudr Al-Shatti, and Kuwait's National Representative to OPEC, Sheikh Abdullah Sabah Salem Al-Hamoud Al-Sabah. (end)
