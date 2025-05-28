Eltropy Launches Office Phone To Unify Telephony For Credit Unions And Community Banks

Cloud-based Unified Telephony platform modernizes office phone and contact center operations while eliminating vendor complexity

- Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO, EltropySANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered Unified Conversations Platform for credit unions and community banks, today unveiled“Eltropy Office Phone,” a cloud-native business phone system that integrates with AI-powered modern contact center systems such as Eltropy Voice+ to deliver an enterprise-wide Unified Telephony Experience .“With Eltropy Office Phone, we're completing the final mile of telephony transformation for credit unions and community banks,” said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO, Eltropy.“For too long, institutions have been forced to juggle fragmented systems for internal and external communications. Now, with Unified Telephony, we're delivering one seamless, cloud-native telephony purpose-built to power every conversation across the institution, from the back office to the contact center.”Purpose-built for credit unions and community banks, Eltropy Office Phone offers secure, reliable, and scalable internal voice communications with smart features such as cloud-hosted PBX, support for both hardware phones and softphones, direct inward dialing (DID), extension dialing, quick outbound dialing, external dialing, personal voicemail with custom greetings, and much more.Credit unions and community banks can now consolidate outdated, siloed phone systems into One Unified Platform, lowering total cost of ownership (TCO) while strengthening security and simplifying operations. Whether a member calls the branch, interacts with an AI assistant, or connects with back-office staff, Eltropy ensures a consistent, context-rich experience with intelligent routing, fast resolution, and smooth collaboration across teams."What Eltropy is doing with its Unified Conversations Platform will only magnify and highlight all the other technology advancements that we're currently making for our members across all departments," said Carter Pope, CEO at Edwards Federal Credit Union. "In the end, we're improving our financial and communications technology to help our employees first, so they can in turn help our members have a better banking experience."“Eltropy Office Phone is not just another business phone solution – it's the connective tissue that bridges the gap between teams in the back office with the contact center,” Ashish continued.“Built on modern cloud architecture and deeply integrated with Eltropy Voice+, our Unified Telephony ensures calls are not missed, handoffs are seamless, and the entire institution speaks with one voice, backed by 99.95% uptime and industry-grade security.”This launch reinforces Eltropy's vision to ease access to financial capital for all, anytime, anywhere, with a powerful telephony technology system that unifies AI-driven self-service, front-line support, and internal collaboration into one seamless experience.Eltropy Office Phone is available now for all credit unions and community banks. For more information, visit .About EltropyEltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools help CFIs communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, Chat, Video, Voice – all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.

