Nasdaq Executives To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences
|Who :
|Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO, Nasdaq
|What:
|Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Trading Conference
|When:
| Thursday, June 5, 2025
2:30 PM ET
|Who:
|Tal Cohen, President, Nasdaq
|What:
|Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference
|When:
| Tuesday, June 10, 2025
9:45 AM ET
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn , on X @Nasdaq , or at .
