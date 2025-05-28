Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Nasdaq Executives To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences


2025-05-28 04:16:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conferences in June with webcasts available at Nasdaq's Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm .

Who : Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO, Nasdaq
What: Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Trading Conference
When: Thursday, June 5, 2025
2:30 PM ET
Who: Tal Cohen, President, Nasdaq
What: Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference
When: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
9:45 AM ET

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn , on X @Nasdaq , or at .

Media Relations Contact:

Nick

Investor Relations Contact:

Ato

-NDAQF-


MENAFN28052025004107003653ID1109607700

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search