Captain America: Brave New World Is Now Streaming On OTT - Check Where To Watch
Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World follows Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie ) as he steps fully into the role of Captain America. After a high-stakes meeting with newly elected US President Thaddeus Ross (played by Harrison Ford ), Sam becomes entangled in a dangerous international incident. What unfolds is a tense, globe-trotting thriller where Sam must unravel a mysterious plot threatening global peace before a shadowy mastermind unleashes chaos on a massive scale.Star-studded cast and crew
The action-packed film Captain America: Brave New World boasts a powerful ensemble cast including Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford . The screenplay was penned by Rob Edwards and Malcolm Spellman, alongside Dalan Musson, Julius Onah, and Peter Glanz. Music is composed by Laura Karpman, with cinematography by Kramer Morgenthau.Streaming details
Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Pictures, Captain America: Brave New World is now streaming exclusively on OTT channel Disney+. Fans can watch the film with a Disney+ subscription, with plans starting at $9.99 per month.
Part of the larger MCU and based on Marvel Comics, the film blends action, thriller, and superhero elements. As a direct sequel, it continues the legacy of the iconic Captain America while ushering in a brave new era under Sam Wilson's leadership.
For fans of the franchise and new viewers alike, Captain America: Brave New World promises a gripping ride full of action, political intrigue, and heroic resolve-now just a click away.
