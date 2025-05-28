Mining & Construction Equipment Sector Set To Hit USD 45 Bn By 2030: CII-Kearney Report
The CII-Kearney report outlines several critical policy and structural interventions necessary to achieve the Vision 2030 targets.
These recommendations focus on institutional governance improvements, including the establishment of a single nodal agency to streamline sector oversight and coordination.
The report advocates for the introduction of a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme specifically designed for the MCE sector, similar to successful PLI implementations in other industrial segments.
Export acceleration represents another key priority, with recommendations centered on leveraging Free Trade Agreements to enhance market access and competitive positioning.
The report emphasises the importance of securing mutual recognition of Indian certification standards, which would facilitate international market penetration and establish India as a reliable supplier of high-quality mining and construction equipment.
Technological advancement forms a central component of the recommended development strategy, with emphasis on promoting automation adoption and supporting clean technology research and development initiatives.
The report calls for the creation of National R&D consortia and startup accelerators to foster innovation within the sector and develop indigenous technological capabilities.
Green incentives are highlighted as essential tools for encouraging sustainable practices and supporting environmental compliance across mining and construction operations.
The report identifies several regulatory areas requiring attention to unlock the sector's full potential.
Tax rationalisation and import duty adjustments are recommended to improve cost competitiveness and support domestic manufacturing capabilities.
The comprehensive approach addresses both immediate operational challenges and long-term strategic positioning within the global mining and construction equipment market.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment