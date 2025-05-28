Marines Forge Ahead With AI-Driven Transformation Strategy

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The US Marine Corps is advancing a comprehensive artificial intelligence strategy aimed at overhauling its operational, logistical, and decision-making frameworks. This initiative is designed to embed AI into the core of military functions, moving beyond isolated technological applications to a holistic transformation of processes and structures.

A central element of this strategy is the deployment of Digital Transformation Teams across various commands. These cross-functional units are tasked with digitizing workflows, enhancing data pipelines, and identifying vulnerabilities to facilitate the integration of AI into real-world operations. The first DXT was established at the II Marine Expeditionary Force, with plans to expand to the Marine Corps Logistics Command and Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, by the end of the fiscal year.

The Marine Corps' AI implementation plan emphasizes the importance of a robust data infrastructure. Efforts are underway to assess and upgrade cloud and on-premises assets, establish data governance frameworks, and develop a data-centric culture across all levels of the organization. This foundational work is considered critical for the effective deployment of AI and machine learning platforms.

To build an AI-competent workforce, the plan outlines initiatives for tailored training programs targeting users, builders, and decision-makers. By March 2026, the Training and Education Command is expected to centralize learning tools and resources, including licensing external training platforms, to enhance proactive learning. Additionally, the plan calls for analyzing career retention compensation opportunities to support the development and retention of AI talent.

In terms of governance, the Marine Corps aims to reform its Risk Management Framework to embrace automation and reduce administrative overhead. By September 2027, the goal is to provide data security posture management solutions that enable data-centric security and Zero Trust architectures. Furthermore, AI governance requirements will be incorporated into readiness inspections to ensure enforcement and oversight.

The Marine Corps is also exploring partnerships with industry and academia to accelerate AI adoption. Plans include establishing cooperative agreements and contracting vehicles for AI development, as well as organizing regular industry-focused events for information sharing and capability demonstrations. A feasibility assessment for a new Center for Digital Transformation is underway, with the aim of providing digital, data, and AI knowledge-based products to support and grow a healthy ecosystem.

In operational contexts, the Marine Corps is leveraging AI to enhance decision-making and efficiency. For instance, the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit utilized generative AI models during deployments to assist with staff functions, including summarizing situation reports and monitoring media mentions. These applications demonstrate the practical benefits of AI in streamlining information processing and situational awareness.

