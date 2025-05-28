Pudu Robotics Launches CC1 Pro Autonomous Cleaning Robot With Advanced AI Features

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Pudu Robotics launches new AI-powered cleaning robot for large-scale commercial use

May 28, 2025 by Mai Tao

Pudu Robotics has launched its latest autonomous cleaning machine, the CC1 Pro, designed to serve large-scale commercial facilities such as retail centers, hospitals, airports, and industrial warehouses.

The new model builds on the company's earlier CC1 unit, expanding its cleaning range and incorporating more advanced AI-driven features.

The CC1 Pro combines four cleaning functions – sweeping, scrubbing, vacuuming, and dust-mopping – and uses onboard AI to adjust its operations in real time.

According to the company, it can recognize different floor materials, assess cleanliness levels, and adapt its cleaning methods accordingly.

The robot is capable of covering between 5,000 and 8,000 square meters (approximately 53,820 to 86,111 square feet) per cleaning cycle.

Key technical features include:



Real-time cleanliness detection : A rear-facing AI camera monitors floor conditions during operation. The system maps missed areas and re-cleans them automatically, with visual heat maps showing where further attention may be required.

Adaptive cleaning strategies : The CC1 Pro can adjust its power usage and method depending on the type of surface and level of dirt detected. For example, it uses deep scrubbing in high-traffic areas and lighter cleaning in low-use zones.

Targeted spot cleaning : Using visual AI, the robot can identify and scrub localized dirt or spills, helping maintain cleanliness between full cleaning cycles. The system also collects data on debris distribution to inform future scheduling.

Component self-monitoring : The robot monitors the condition of its brushes and squeegees using image recognition. If cleaning parts are dirty or misaligned, the system alerts users or initiates a re-cleaning process to avoid streaks or water residue.

Navigation and mapping : With a combination of Visual SLAM and LiDAR, the robot can operate in complex environments without ceiling markers and can navigate around both static and moving obstacles. Operational transparency : Users can access dashboards and heat maps that show cleaning progress, dirt concentration areas, and equipment status, allowing better oversight and task management.

In terms of hardware, the CC1 Pro features updated components aimed at increasing durability and reducing maintenance.

These include optional self-cleaning roller brushes, high-durability filters, and a brush chamber designed to conform to varied surfaces. It is also certified to IEC 63327 safety and quality standards.

The CC1 Pro reflects ongoing efforts in the cleaning robotics sector to apply AI and automation technologies to improve efficiency, reduce labor costs, and provide scalable solutions for facility management.