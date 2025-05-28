WSO2 Acquires Leading API Analytics And Monetization Startup Moesif

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The move supports WSO2's strategic roadmap, delivering added value to customers and sustained business growth

Austin, TX , May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2, the leader in enterprise digital infrastructure technology, today announced it has acquired Moesif, a San Francisco-based startup specializing in advanced API analytics and monetization. The all-cash acquisition marks a strategic milestone in WSO2's long-term plan to accelerate global growth through targeted inorganic opportunities.

As part of the agreement, Moesif will operate as an independent subsidiary under WSO2's API Management Business Unit. The Moesif brand and current product offering will be retained, and its leadership along with its team will continue to drive existing business and expand customer growth globally. Moesif customers will continue receiving the same level of service and support, while benefiting from WSO2's global presence and expanded product offerings. Moesif's advanced API analytics and monetization capabilities will also be integrated into WSO2's product portfolio, bringing enhanced value to existing and future customers.

“This acquisition is a first step in our strategy to establish WSO2 as a global technology leader through select inorganic opportunities,” said Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, founder and CEO of WSO2.“Moesif brings market-leading capabilities in API analytics and monetization, areas that are increasingly critical to digital businesses today. This is just the beginning-we're committed to exploring further opportunities that align with our long-term goal to help enterprises deliver seamless, high-impact digital experiences.”

The acquisition enhances WSO2's positioning in the API management space by adding best-in-class analytics and monetization tools that help businesses optimize, measure, and generate revenue from their APIs. Moesif's offerings will complement WSO2's comprehensive API management platform, creating a synergy that benefits both customer bases.

“Joining WSO2 is a natural next step in Moesif's journey,” said Derric Gilling, founder and CEO of Moesif.“We share a deep commitment to empowering developers and businesses to build powerful digital experiences. As part of WSO2, we'll continue to innovate rapidly, serve our customers with excellence, and now reach an even broader global audience.”

WSO2 customers will start gaining access to Moesif's capabilities as part of an enhanced product suite, while Moesif customers will benefit from WSO2's global support infrastructure and expanded services.

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 is the largest independent software vendor providing open-source API management, integration, and identity and access management (IAM) to thousands of enterprises in over 90 countries. WSO2's products and platforms-including our next-gen internal developer platform, Choreo-empower organizations to leverage the full potential of artificial intelligence and APIs for securely delivering the next generation of AI-enabled digital services and applications. Our open-source, AI-driven, API-first approach frees developers and architects from vendor lock-in and enables rapid digital product creation. Recognized as leaders by industry analysts, WSO2 has more than 800 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US, with over USD100M in annual recurring revenue. Visit to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

About Moesif

Moesif is the leading AI-driven API analytics and monetization platform that helps companies build better developer experiences, monitor API usage, and drive revenue. With powerful tools for observability, governance, and product-led growth, Moesif empowers engineering and product teams to optimize APIs as a business channel. Moesif serves customers across many industries including logistics, fintech, and enterprise software including leading enterprises like UPS, Covetrus, and UK Royal Mail. Moesif was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, US. Investors include Craft Ventures, Merus Capital, Heavybit, and Fresco. Visit to learn more.

