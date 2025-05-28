Caesars Slots Launches Toga Rewards Club, Offering Players The Chance To Earn Real-World Prizes And In-Game Perks!

May 28, 2025, 08:15 ET













The new rewards program is also accompanied by a social campaign with celebrity partner Ty Pennington.

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Slots**, Playtika's free-to-play social casino app, is raising the stakes. Now's the time for players to get rewarded with the Toga Rewards Club*, an all new loyalty club that gives players the chance to score real rewards like gift cards from top retailers, exclusive in-game bonuses and prizes. Players can purchase, earn Toga Coins, and redeem them for a variety of gift cards and prizes from their favorite retailers and brands.

The launch is being celebrated with a brand-new social media campaign starring HGTV star Ty Pennington as well. The Toga Rewards Club is initially launching in the United States, Canada, and Australia, with plans to expand to other countries in the future.

TV host, artist, carpenter, author, and Rock the Block star, Ty Pennington, is no stranger to Caesars Slots and earnings. With Toga Rewards Club, Pennington returns to Caesars Slots after previously starring in a holiday sweepstakes in December during which players had the chance to win $777 every hour.

Ty Pennington said:

"I've always been passionate about thinking outside the box, whether it be for home renovations, interior design, or creative campaigns. I love the creativity behind the TV and social spots, and even more so knowing Toga Rewards Club is bringing players real rewards."

Omri Shvartz, GM at Caesars Slots, said:

"With the Toga Rewards Club, we're giving our players even more reasons to play. Whether it's unlocking special in-game rewards or earning real-world gift cards, we wanted to create a program that rewards players for their loyalty and love of the game. We're excited to see how our global community takes advantage of these new benefits."

Players can simply download the Caesars Slots app, create a free account or log into their existing account to register for the Toga Rewards Club.

Download and play Caesars Slots for free (in-app purchases available) on the App Store and Google Play, or by visiting .

About Caesars Slots®

Caesars Slots® is one of the top free-to-play social casino games in the world, with more than 200,000 daily players and more than 48 million downloads across multiple platforms according to Data. (YTD 2025). The Caesars Slots trademarks are licensed to Playtika by Caesars Entertainment.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK ) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

*Toga Rewards is a loyalty program based on purchase and not play or any other in game activity. For details and terms and conditions, see toga-rewards-club/

**Caesars Slots trademarks are licensed by Caesars Entertainment.

SOURCE Playtika Holding Corp