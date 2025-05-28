Nuxgame API Solutions For Online Casinos And Sportsbook Operators

NICOSIA, Cyprus, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NuxGame, a leading B2B provider of iGaming solutions, is proud to introduce its Casino API and Sports Betting API , two dynamic tools designed to empower online casino and sportsbook operators. These advanced API solutions are engineered to streamline operations, enhance user experiences, and drive business growth, providing operators with flexible, scalable, and easy-to-integrate technology.

The global online gambling market reached approximately $117.5 billion in 2025, reflecting a 10.6 percent year-on-year increase, and is projected to grow to $186 billion by 2029. Europe accounts for about 49 percent of this spending. In the United States, commercial iGaming revenue surged by 28.7 percent in 2024, totaling $8.41 billion. Additionally, sportsbooks achieved a record revenue of $3.66 billion in the fourth quarter alone, highlighting the strong demand for regulated digital wagering.

As the iGaming industry becomes increasingly competitive, sportsbook businesses and online casinos need solutions that offer seamless integration, adaptability, and a competitive edge. NuxGame APIs are built to address these needs by providing operators with powerful back-end solutions that integrate a wide range of services from game aggregation to payment processing, player management, and real-time data analytics.

"We understand the unique challenges that online casinos and sportsbooks face in today's fast-paced market. Our API solutions are tailored to provide operators with the tools they need to succeed-whether focused on casino games or sports betting," said Yanina Kaplya, CMO at NuxGame. "By offering a unified suite of APIs, NuxGame gives operators the flexibility to build custom solutions, scale efficiently, and offer a superior gaming experience to their players."

Key Features of NuxGame's API Solutions

Casino API:



Seamless Game Aggregation: Integrate over 14,500 games from 120+ premium providers, ensuring operators can access various gaming content to attract and retain players.

Player Engagement Tools: Free Spins for no-risk winning, Network Tournaments for competitive play, and Live Streamer Promotions for audience rewards.

Flexible Payment Integration: Support for multiple payment methods and currencies to cater to a global player base.

Real-time Analytics & 24/7 Support: Advanced reporting and tracking tools to monitor real-time performance, transactions, and player activity. Сustom Thumbnails and Custom Skins: Custom thumbnails are vital in increasing click-through rates, while custom skins transform user interfaces and enhance the overall user experience.

Sports Betting API:



High-Quality Data Feeds: In-house feed hub, backed by tier-one suppliers, delivers 210 000+ monthly events across 125+ sports and 3 000+ betting markets, including a rapidly growing esports lineup.

Convenient back office: NuxGame's trading desk handles risk management, odds moves, client segmentation, and reporting-freeing operators to focus on marketing and growth.

99.9% uptime: The high level of reliability keeps players consistently engaged in the gaming experience. Revenue generated from player activity remains stable and continues to grow, providing a solid foundation for ongoing business success. Seamless Integration: With the power of our smart back-end system, our products can be seamlessly integrated in just a few days after the contract is signed.

Why Choose NuxGame's API Solutions?



Proven Reliability: With years of industry experience, NuxGame offers secure and scalable solutions that operators have tested and trusted worldwide.

Tailored to Your Business: NuxGame API solutions allow online casinos and sportsbooks to develop platforms that align with their business needs and operational models. Future-Proof Technology: Continuous updates and improvements ensure operators stay ahead of the competition by leveraging the latest innovations in iGaming technology.

Media Contact: Yanina KaplyaCMO at [email protected]

NuxGame is a leading iGaming software provider specializing in customizable, high-performance technology for online casino and sportsbook operators. By focusing on specific objectives, NuxGame helps businesses achieve growth and scalability. Trusted by operators worldwide, NuxGame is committed to delivering secure, innovative, and future-ready solutions that enhance player experience and business performance. For product demos or partnership enquiries, visit nuxgame.

SOURCE NuxGame

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED