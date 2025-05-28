Gohappy Launches Frontline Referrals To Transform Hourly Workforce Hiring

RICHMOND, Va., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- goHappy, the leading engagement solution for frontline workers, today announced the launch of Frontline Referrals , a new product designed to transform how organizations recruit hourly employees by tapping into their existing workforce as a valuable talent pipeline.

Frontline Referrals provides a simple, app-free solution that empowers frontline employees to easily refer friends, family, and former coworkers, while giving employers the tools they need to track, manage, and reward successful hires automatically. The result is faster hiring, lower recruitment costs, and more engaged teams.

"Referrals have always been one of the most effective hiring channels, especially in hourly industries," said Shawn Boyer, Founder and CEO of goHappy. "But most referral programs are built for desk workers, not the frontline. We built Frontline Referrals to be radically simple. No logins, no apps, just a fast and transparent way to refer great people and get rewarded."

Designed with both frontline workers and HR teams in mind, Frontline Referrals streamlines every step of the process with:



Easy Access for Employees : Participate via text message, QR code, social media, or the goHappy Frontline Intranet - no app or login required.

Automated Campaign Management : Admins can configure payouts, expiration dates, and campaign rules by role or location.

Real-Time Transparency : Employees have visibility into every key milestone including when their referral applies, gets hired, and approaches payout.

Smart Tracking & Matching : Advanced logic matches referrals to hires using phone numbers and name similarity, reducing manual review.

Built-In Payroll Integration : Automates payout eligibility and alerts admins when payments are due. Actionable Analytics : Track participation rates, hire success, and retention data to optimize campaigns.

The launch of Frontline Referrals builds on goHappy's mission to help organizations improve retention, engagement, and overall workforce well-being through easy, accessible tools built specifically for the frontline.

To learn more, visit:

About goHappy

goHappy is transforming how employers communicate and engage with their frontline workers by providing the most inclusive and simple app-free frontline engagement technology. The key to goHappy's success is enabling employers to reach 100% of their frontline employees where they already are - in their text messages. The team at goHappy has been operating in the frontline employee space for over 25 years. Its mission is to help ALL frontline workers feel more valued and connected so they can reach their full potential. In turn, employers not only improve communication to maximize engagement and happiness within their frontline employees, but also benefit from the bottom line impact that those improvements deliver. For more information on goHappy and its suite of frontline employee engagement solutions, visit .

Media Contact:

Keith Gordon

[email protected]

SOURCE goHappy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED