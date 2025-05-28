403
Israeli ambassador runs off after Palestinian advocates objected his presence
(MENAFN) As shown in a video that going viral on social media, Yuval Waks, Israel’s ambassador to Senegal, had to get out of a university ground in Dakar on Tuesday as pupils objected him being there sung Palestinian phrases that advocates for Palestine.
Waks had been called to Cheikh Anta Diop University, which is the nation’s biggest and most important largest and most prominent institution of higher learning. He was invited to talk at an event discussing international relations practices. However, as he got there, numerous of pupils rallied outside the hallway, singing “Free Palestine,” “Free Gaza” and “Israel is a war criminal.”
Footages posted online showcases them swaying Palestinian flags and ridiculing the recently hired envoy, making sure he doesn’t give his talk.
Waks was removed from the campus by security abruptly without delivering a speech to the crowd.
As stated by the authorities, human rights advocates, in addition to international reports, Israel has not allowed food to enter Gaza, as well as clinical and humanitarian assistance since the 2nd of March, escalating an already intense humanitarian emergency in the zone.
