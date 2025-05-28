403
Russia Advances Ukraine Peace Memorandum
(MENAFN) Russia is actively progressing on a preliminary memorandum that lays out the essential terms and timeline for a possible future peace accord with Ukraine, according to a statement by Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova.
Earlier this month, the two nations met in Istanbul for their first in-person peace negotiations in three years.
During these discussions, both sides consented to formulate memorandums that would detail their respective suggestions for a resolution to the conflict.
They also publicized a significant prisoner swap involving 1,000 detainees exchanged on each side.
"Russia continues to develop a draft memorandum on a future peace treaty, defining a number of positions, such as the principles of settlement, the timing of a possible peace agreement, and a potential ceasefire for a certain period of time, if appropriate agreements are reached," Zakharova noted during a press conference on Tuesday.
She indicated that the completed document would be delivered to Kiev once finalized.
"We expect that the Ukrainian side is conducting similar work and will send us its proposals simultaneously with the receipt of the Russian document," she added, suggesting that Moscow anticipates a coordinated exchange of proposed frameworks from both parties.
