3 Indians Go Missing In Iran India 'Strongly' Raises Issue With Tehran
On Wednesday, Indian Embassy in Iran issued an official statement saying,“Family members of 3 Indian citizens have informed the Embassy of India that their relatives are missing after having traveled to Iran. The Embassy has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities, and requested that the missing Indians should be urgently traced and their safety should be ensured. We are also keeping the family- members regularly updated of the efforts being made by the Embassy.”Also Read | Israel could launch military strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities: Report
According to official statements quoted by Economic Times, Yogesh Panchal and Sadeeque arrived in Tehran under Iran's 15-day visa waiver programme, intended to facilitate tourism and business exchanges.
Yogesh Panchal, notably, had recently established an export firm specialising in dry fruits and apples and was exploring commercial opportunities in Iran. The three men were last known to be residing in Tehran's Baherestan area, but contact with them was lost shortly after their arrival.
Families of the missing Indians in Iran have expressed grave concern, fearing possible detention by Iranian security forces.Also Read | Iran takes Trump's negotiators for a ride
The Indian Embassy in Tehran, in close coordination with the MEA, has taken up the matter with Iranian authorities, requesting urgent assistance to trace the missing nationals and guarantee their safety.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised the issue directly with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Ravanchi during a recent diplomatic engagement in New Delhi, the ET report added.
The MEA has assured that it remains in regular contact with the families, providing updates on all efforts to locate the missing individuals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment