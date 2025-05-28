XRP News: Nimanode Launches $NMA Token Presale As Their AI Agents Set To Transform Web3 Automation

LEEDS, United Kingdom, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nimanode, which is the first full-scale platform that allows users, even non-technical ones to build, deploy, and monetize AI agents on the XRP Ledger has attracted whales in the Crypto space to the XRP Blockchain.

With the XRP futures trading on Nasdaq, fresh momentum across the Ripple ecosystem has ignited with the accelerating institutional adoption, compliance upgrades, and smart contract innovations like hooks gaining traction. Nimanode's Launch is positioned to capture the wave of demand for AI-powered automation on the XRP Ledger.

The XRP-powered Nimanode has officially kicked off its presale, with strong momentum already building across the XRP community. As interest surges, early participants are positioning $NMA as one of XRPL's most promising utility tokens with many believing it could emerge as the network's next breakout altcoin of 2025.

Buy $NMA Token Now

$NMA serves as both the utility and governance token across the entire Nimanode ecosystem, unlocking features ranging from agent deployment and marketplace access to staking rewards and protocol voting.

Key Features of Nimanode

Zero-Code Agent Builder - Launch sophisticated AI agents without writing a line of code

DeFi Autopilot Agent - Maximize returns as agents autonomously rebalance across XRPL yield pools.

Risk & Compliance Agents - Monitor wallet safety, dApp risks, and jurisdictional compliance in real-time.

Agent Marketplace - Buy, license, or monetize AI agents in a decentralized marketplace for digital work.

Tokenomics Snapshot



Token Ticker : $NMA



Total Supply : 200,000,000



Presale Allocation : 90,000,000

Utilities : Agent deployment, licensing, staking rewards, governance, marketplace incentives

Join $NMA Presale

Don't Miss Out

The last cycle gave us DeFi protocols and NFTs. This cycle is shaping up to be about autonomous infrastructure and Nimanode is at the heart of it.

Nimanode isn't just another presale, but bridging a gap in the rising demand for infrastructure that blends automation, AI, and blockchain . As the first AI agent platform on XRPL, the response from the market has been overwhelmingly bullish.

Secure your $NMA allocation now - this could be your best chance to get in early on the next major leap in XRP-powered infrastructure.

Join Presale Now

Connect with Nimanode

Website:

Twitter/X:

Telegram:

Whitepaper:

Contact:

Nick Lambert

...

Disclaimer : This is a paid post and is provided by Nimanode. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at