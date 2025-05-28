Smita Bansal Bids Farewell To 'Bhagya Lakshmi,' Calls The Journey Fulfilling And Rewarding

(( MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Television actress Smita Bansal has officially wrapped up her journey on the popular show“Bhagya Lakshmi.”

Bansal, who played the role of Neelam Oberoi in the show, described her time on 'Bhagya Lakshmi' as both fulfilling and rewarding. She shared that the role gave her immense creative satisfaction and allowed her to grow further as an artist. Speaking about bidding goodbye to Bhagya Lakshmi, Smita Bansal said the experience left a lasting impact on her as an actor.

She shared,“Bhagya Lakshmi will always hold a very special place in my heart. Over these four years, I've not only had the privilege of playing a wonderfully written character but also built lifelong bonds with my cast and crew. This set became my second home, and everyone here became my extended family. The production house and the creatives of the show made my journey so comfortable.”

“Playing Neelam has been nothing short of an amazing journey; it challenged me, inspired me, helped me learn so much from the people around me, and gave me immense satisfaction as an actor. Working with Zee TV after almost 18 years was a wonderful experience.”

Smita Bansal joined the cast of 'Bhagya Lakshmi' in 2021, bringing to life the character of Neelam Oberoi-a strong-willed matriarch caught between tradition, authority, and heartfelt emotions.

Her impressive body of work features prominent roles in popular TV shows such as Zee TV's 'Amanat,' 'Aashirwad, Sarhadein,' and Sony SAB's 'Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.' Additionally, she has appeared in the 2008 Bollywood film 'Karzzzz,' showcasing her versatility across both television and cinema.

Smita rose to prominence with her acclaimed performance in the popular TV series“Balika Vadhu.”