403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Poland-Türkiye Economic Forum Drives Green Tech, Energy Shift Talks
(MENAFN) The fourth edition of the Polish-Turkish Economic Forum is set to launch this Wednesday in Istanbul, spotlighting green technologies and the critical energy transition.
Amidst the backdrop of Poland’s presidential election slated for early 2025, the event will also incorporate discussions on the broader EU perspective.
Organized jointly by Polish diplomatic missions in Türkiye and the Polish Investment and Trade Agency Istanbul Office (PAIH), the forum partners with Türkiye’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) on the Turkish side.
Kicking off with a wide-ranging panel, the forum aims to explore how the green industry could reshape energy and economic security. The session will specifically assess Poland and Türkiye’s experiences while emphasizing the European Union’s influence.
Key participants include Ambassador Zafer Ates, director general of Energy, Environment and Transboundary Waters at Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry, alongside Christian Ballaro, attache and program officer for Energy and Climate Change from the EU delegation in Türkiye.
The business sector will be represented by top executives such as İhsan Erbil Baycol, CEO of Enerjisa Uretim; Kaan Dokmetas, CGSO of Elin Türkiye; and Filiz Avsar Aktas, board member of Smart Solar Technologies.
This forum is part of the Polish green business mission visiting Türkiye’s Kocaeli province and Istanbul. Delegates include Polish companies affiliated with GreenEvo, a Green Technology Accelerator.
"The GreenEvo is a unique governmental initiative developed since 2009 by Poland's Ministry of Climate and Environment. It supports the international promotion of Polish environmental technologies by selecting and mentoring the most promising green tech companies in Poland," the Polish Ministry of Climate and Environment stated.
"Through expert training, certification, and foreign missions like this one, GreenEvo helps these firms expand into new markets and contribute to the global green transformation," it added.
Throughout the forum, representatives from industry and government will engage in in-depth talks on green technology advancements and the energy transition. The event will culminate in a ceremonial signing of a Letter of Intent between a Polish and a Turkish firm aimed at boosting bilateral cooperation.
Amidst the backdrop of Poland’s presidential election slated for early 2025, the event will also incorporate discussions on the broader EU perspective.
Organized jointly by Polish diplomatic missions in Türkiye and the Polish Investment and Trade Agency Istanbul Office (PAIH), the forum partners with Türkiye’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) on the Turkish side.
Kicking off with a wide-ranging panel, the forum aims to explore how the green industry could reshape energy and economic security. The session will specifically assess Poland and Türkiye’s experiences while emphasizing the European Union’s influence.
Key participants include Ambassador Zafer Ates, director general of Energy, Environment and Transboundary Waters at Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry, alongside Christian Ballaro, attache and program officer for Energy and Climate Change from the EU delegation in Türkiye.
The business sector will be represented by top executives such as İhsan Erbil Baycol, CEO of Enerjisa Uretim; Kaan Dokmetas, CGSO of Elin Türkiye; and Filiz Avsar Aktas, board member of Smart Solar Technologies.
This forum is part of the Polish green business mission visiting Türkiye’s Kocaeli province and Istanbul. Delegates include Polish companies affiliated with GreenEvo, a Green Technology Accelerator.
"The GreenEvo is a unique governmental initiative developed since 2009 by Poland's Ministry of Climate and Environment. It supports the international promotion of Polish environmental technologies by selecting and mentoring the most promising green tech companies in Poland," the Polish Ministry of Climate and Environment stated.
"Through expert training, certification, and foreign missions like this one, GreenEvo helps these firms expand into new markets and contribute to the global green transformation," it added.
Throughout the forum, representatives from industry and government will engage in in-depth talks on green technology advancements and the energy transition. The event will culminate in a ceremonial signing of a Letter of Intent between a Polish and a Turkish firm aimed at boosting bilateral cooperation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment