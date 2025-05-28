403
Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni set to bring iconic designer luxury to Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah
(MENAFN- Publsh) 27 May 2025, Dubai, UAE: Following the success of Moonstone Interiors by Missoni, Ras Al Khaimah’s first-ever branded residences, Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni is set to push boundaries even further – elevating waterfront living on Al Marjan Island to exquisite new heights.
The spectacular three-building project is being undertaken by DURAR OCTA – the powerhouse collaboration between DURAR Group and leading development management firm OCTA Development.
Building on the triumph of Moonstone, Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni introduces an amplified living experience through the Trio Effect – three podium levels, three pools, three restaurants, and three lobbies – all meticulously designed to create an immersive, resort-like lifestyle, enriched by over 25 world-class amenities.
Missoni’s distinctive design philosophy once again takes centre stage, transforming interiors into bold, dynamic expressions of colour, pattern, and fluid architectural aesthetics. Seamlessly blending creative artistry with the tranquility of Al Marjan Island, the development is crafted to offer a sophisticated and serene residential experience.
Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, expressed his appreciation for the new project: “Al Marjan Island continues to attract world-class brands and developers, reinforcing its status as a premier luxury destination. Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni reflects our vision for Ras Al Khaimah as a thriving hub for high-end real estate and investment.”
Alberto Caliri, Creative Director at Missoni, emphasised the project’s significance: “We are thrilled to continue this journey with DURAR OCTA. Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni builds upon the remarkable success of Moonstone, offering a refined extension of the Missoni-branded residential experience – where iconic design meets exclusive waterfront luxury.”
Mohammed Miqdadi, CEO of DURAR Group, highlighted the emirate’s continued rise: “Al Marjan Island is a remarkable canvas for waterfront living, and this project enhances its status as the new epicentre of luxury real estate. Trip Isle Interiors by Missoni is designed to capture the essence of blissful waterfront living. As a branded residential development with a full range of resort-style features and facilities, residents will truly enjoy the lifestyle at Trio Isle.”
With Moonstone Interiors by Missoni, we set the benchmark for luxury-branded residences in Ras Al Khaimah. Now, we take that success even further, introducing an elevated concept that embodies waterfront bliss while reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah’s rise as a global luxury destination.”
Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Development, reinforced the project’s significance: “Following the remarkable success of Moonstone Interiors by Missoni, Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni strengthens the trust global brands place in OCTA Development to deliver exceptional, visionary projects. This development builds upon our proven expertise, bringing a bold new dimension to Al Marjan Island’s waterfront experience.”
With completion anticipated by Q1 2028, Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni solidifies Ras Al Khaimah’s standing in the world of high-end living, marking yet another milestone in the region’s unstoppable luxury evolution.
