Sara-Ann Rosen Launches 10-Week Science-Backed Coaching Program To Revolutionize How Women Date

NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a digital dating culture plagued by burnout and disconnection, dating coach, author, and founder of Settling Up in Love Coaching, Sara-Ann Rosen, J.D., M.A., is launching Decoding Dating Dilemmas , a 10-week, 1:1 coaching program premiering in June 2025.

Settling Up in Love Coaching (PRNewsfoto/Settling Up In Love Coaching)

Designed for women tired of wasting time in misaligned relationships, the program introduces Rosen's Aligned Love System , a proprietary coaching framework rooted in science, self-awareness, and strategic dating. The system helps women break toxic patterns, eliminate self-doubt, and date with clarity and confidence-replacing guesswork with purpose. Clients receive a custom Love Map and Dating Plan , visual tools to keep their romantic journey focused and aligned with their values.

"Dating apps may reach 67 million users by 2029 , but 80% of users already report burnout," says Rosen . "The problem isn't access-it's approach. Women don't need more matches. They need a system that helps them choose well, not settle fast."

The Decoding Dating Dilemmas program combines weekly one-on-one coaching sessions with access to a digital portal filled with resources, tools, and milestone celebrations that reward progress and build momentum. This hybrid coaching structure reflects a rising industry trend toward combining personalized mentorship with flexible, on-demand support.

Rosen, who holds graduate degrees in law and psychology, brings a rare mix of therapeutic empathy and structured accountability . Her clients value her warmth, clarity, and direct approach. "She taught me how to navigate the confusion, frustration, and anxiety that is modern dating," says Nelly, a recent client. "Sara-Ann empowered me to have more fun and be more fully myself-she's like the rom-com best friend everyone needs."

As the coaching industry pivots toward high-touch, evidence-based models, Decoding Dating Dilemmas positions itself as a pioneering solution for women ready to stop settling and start choosing aligned love.

About Sara-Ann Rosen

Sara-Ann Rosen, J.D., M.A., is a dating coach and founder of Settling Up in Love Coaching , she helps women eliminate self-doubt and date with clarity, building emotionally rich relationships from the start rather than repairing them too late. Her work has featured in Live Positively and Wellbeing Magazine . She is currently authoring her first book on dating with intention.

