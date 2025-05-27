Eplus Secures A Spot On CRN Solution Provider 500 List For 14Th Consecutive Year

HERNDON, Va., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that, for the fourteenth consecutive year, it has been recognized on the CRN Solution Provider (SP) 500 List.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of leading IT services companies. With a combined revenue of $548.9 billion, the companies on the list are key influencers propelling growth in the IT industry and the global technology channel.

Through a highly-credentialed team of specialists, ePlus offers customer organizations a full portfolio of technology solutions across the areas of artificial intelligence (AI), security, cloud, data center, networking and collaboration and more. In addition, the company offers a full suite of managed, consultative and professional services, helping organizations realize the full value of their technology investments from design through implementation and ongoing management. Most recently, ePlus developed and launched ePlus AI Ignite, a full set of focused assessments, workshops, solutions and services, designed to provide guidance, strategy, implementation and execution of AI initiatives to help organizations achieve AI success.

"We have continually adjusted to market trends and technologies throughout the years to bring a certain caliber of expertise to the table for our customers," said Mark Marron, CEO and president of ePlus. "Our customers know this, rely on us as an extension of their own teams and trust that the decades of experience we bring to bear will help them navigate challenges of their own. We're proud of our team, our capabilities and what we can do for customer organizations, and we're thrilled to be recognized for it all once again on the CRN SP500 List."

"The Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the technology integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and IT consulting firms who bring in the most revenue by leading the way in business and service innovation," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "Recognition is reserved for companies demonstrating an unwavering commitment to business agility and sustained growth through rapidly changing industry needs and technology advancements. Congratulations go to each company for earning a well-deserved spot on the Solution Provider 500."

The full Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at , beginning May 27 and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,200 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit , call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] . Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE EPLUS INC.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED